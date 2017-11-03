× Northglenn neighbors want answers about camper parked on their street

DENVER — The FOX31 Problem Solvers are searching for answers after getting a call from a neighborhood in Northglenn about a trailer that just popped up and doesn’t seem to be going anywhere.

Neighbors call it an eyesore.

It’s been parked along a curb on Fox Run Circle since Monday.

It’s even been put on ramps and has been braced with stabilizers.

Neighbors tell the Problem Solvers the camper first showed up in June and has come and gone a few times.

Maria Maldonado said, “I think it’s not fair, we are paying a lot, my mortgage is very very high, and these people come and set their camper. It’s almost in front of our house.”

Neighbors say they called the City of Northglenn and police, but they’ve been told the camper has the right to park there.

But people in the subdivision say men are living in the trailer.

No one was home when the Problem Solvers showed up.

The city told FOX31 it is familiar with complaints about the trailer.

We were told police would look into the matter.

It’s not clear if the camper is breaking any laws.

But it’s certainly made neighbors wary.

The Problem Solvers will keep asking questions.

We’ll post an update when there are new developments.