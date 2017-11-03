Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The holidays are fast approaching and that means that soon the parties will be in full swing....and you`ll probably drink a little more than usual. But, have you ever stopped and thought about how alcohol can affect your metabolism? Our weight loss expert has some great advice on the impact of alcohol and weight loss.

If you want more sound advice, you can call Dr. Angela for a free consultation at (303)321-0023. Med-Fit Medical Weight Loss designs customer programs with input and oversight from a real doctor. Find them online at DenverWeightLossClinic.com.