Mail-in deadline for ballots passes; Drop-off ballots or vote in-person Tuesday

DENVER — If you haven’t mailed your ballot by now, you will need to drop it off or plan to vote in-person on Tuesday, November 7.

Denver has a number of issues for voters to decide, including a number of bond issues that come to a total of $937 million dollars for different projects. Thee are also school board races and a proposal to require that roofs on large new buildings include “green” features such as solar panels, rooftop gardens or other “green” components.

Denver has 26, 24-hour ballot drop-off locations that voters registered in the city can drop off their ballots up until 7 p.m. Tuesday. You can find those locations here.

Visit GoVoteColorado.com. to find a drop-off location near you if you do not live in Denver.