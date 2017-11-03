It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at weekend holiday show at Denver Mart

DENVER — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

Whoa, whoa, whoa… whoa! We haven’t even had gobble gobble yet and now we’re getting ready for “ho ho ho”?

Well, that’s to be expected if you’re at the Colorado Country Christmas show at the Denver Mart.

450 exhibitors from around the country offering up holiday decor, specialty foods, Santa’s Village and handcrafted items. It’s very original, things you can’t find any place else.

And, there is someone you can’t find any place else either – the little girl from the 1946 Christmas classic ‘It’s a Wonderful Life.’

Karolyn Grimes was the scene stealer from the Jimmy Stewart classic.

She will be at the show, making a whole lot of people happy.

Grimes believes the spirit of Christmas is still alive, “It’s very much alive and I believe in the spirit of Christmas. So for me it’s easy to say merry Christmas.”

Merry Christmas, indeed.