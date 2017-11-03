× Holiday lighting ceremony in Fort Collins Friday night

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Dust off your gloves and grab your holiday cheer, Fort Collins is getting ready to kick off the holiday season with the Annual Downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony.

On Friday, November 3, thousands of white LED lights will transform Old Town Fort Collins into a wintry wonderland.

The ceremony is free to the public.

You can enjoy hot chocolate and live music while you watch wait for the big reveal.

The festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. and organizers will “flip the switch” around 6:30 p.m.

If you can’t make it out on Friday, there’s plenty of time to see the magic first hand. The display will stay up through Valentine’s Day.