Hit-and-run crash with serious injuries shuts down southbound Federal in Denver

DENVER — Police were on the scene of a hit-and-run crash involving a truck and a motorcycle in west Denver Friday afternoon.

It happened at South Federal Boulevard and West Iowa Avenue. Investigators said they were looking for a white Chevrolet truck with “possible partial plate number 524N??”

Police said there were serious injuries.

Southbound Federal was closed during the investigation.

Police ask anyone who sees the suspect vehicle to call 911.