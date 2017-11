Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIGHTON, Colo. -- Brighton police are investigating the fatal auto-pedestrian crash that killed a teenage high school student October 24.

Authorities identified the victim as Lesly Rodriguez-Campos, 15.

She was hit by a pickup truck driven by a 17-year-old male as she crossed Egbert Street at 9th Avenue. That's near Brighton High School.

Rodriguez -Campos later died of the injuries she sustained in the crash.