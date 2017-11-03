Fog early, then sunshine; windy, dry weekend on tap for Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Dense fog across the Front Range on Friday morning will burn away and bring sunshine by the afternoon.

Temperatures will be wide ranging, from the mid-50s in northern Colorado to the upper 50s in Denver to the mid-60s to the south in Castle Rock.

Skies will be partly cloudy in the mountains with a chance of rain and snow to the north. Highs will be in the 40s.

Snow and wind move into the mountains at midday Saturday and continue on Sunday. A second storm will bring more snow to the mountains next week.

It will be dry and warm across the Front Range on Saturday with highs surging into the low 70s.

But it will be very windy across the Interstate 25 corridor with 20-40 mph gusts.

The cold front that hits the mountains on Saturday will move into Denver on Sunday, knocking high temperatures into the mid-50s with more cloud cover.

There will be a 10 percent chance of rain in Denver and the suburbs on Sunday.

