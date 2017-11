Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Framed by dramatic vaulted beamed ceilings inspired by nearby Vail Mountain, Flame Restaurant celebrates the iconic American steakhouse with sauces and seared steaks, carved tableside. Check out this deliciously amazing segment that will get your mouth watering!

https://www.fourseasons.com/vail/dining/restaurants/flame/

Reservations:

Call +1 (970) 477-8650