Family of man killed in Walmart shooting speaks of painful loss

THORNTON, Colo. — “Our lives won’t be the same without him, he was amazing. He was a one in a million man,” the wife of Carlos Moreno told FOX31 Friday.

Carlos Moreno, 66, was killed during Wednesday night’s shooting at a Thornton Walmart.

Moreno’s sister-in-law, Alice, said the outing was innocent and routine before shots rang out. “We went to Walmart to get the rubber bands and then our lives changed forever.”

Moreno, his wife and daughter were shopping inside the Walmart when they got separated.

They tried to reach Moreno only to find out he was one of three people who didn’t make it. Moreno died at the scene.

“He would give the shirt off his own back for anybody,” said Eddie Moreno, Carlos’ nephew.

“Carlos was a good husband, father, grandfather, cousin, friend, man,” Susie Lucero wrote on Facebook. “I am blessed to have had you in my life.”

“His family was No. 1 in his life. He always put God first, his kids,” Eddie Moreno said.

Moreno was a structural trades technician at Auraria Higher Education Center.

“Carlos is going to be missed,” said Blaine Nickeson, chief of staff at Auraria who knew Moreno. “Basically, he was sort of a jack-of-all-trades.”

For 18 years, Moreno worked on campus. While he loved his job, he loved his family more.

On Wednesday just after 6 p.m., the Thornton Police Department said 47-year-old Scott Ostrem walked into the Walmart store at 9901 Grant St. and and “nonchalantly” began firing with a handgun.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Moreno’s family.