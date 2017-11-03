× Denver police make arrest in murder that happened in 1978

DENVER — A man wanted in connection with a murder that happened in 1978 was under arrest Friday night. Denver police made the announcement on Twitter.

Investigators said a development in the cold case led them to launch a search earlier this week for Shawn Winkler. He is known to be homeless in the area of downtown Denver and South Broadway.

Van Rogers was just 28 years old when he was found beaten to death near East 12th Avenue and Ogden Street in Denver in January 1978.

Police detectives said Winkler was wanted for 2nd degree murder in connection with Rogers death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.