Actress Kyra Sedgwick honored at Denver Film Festival

DENVER — Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress Kyra Sedgwick added another award to her resume Friday night. She was honored with the John Cassavetes Award at the Denver Film Festival.

The award is a family tradition. In 2004, her husband Kevin Bacon received the same honor from the Denver film festival.

Sedgwick walked the red carpet at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in downtown Denver Friday night before a screening of her new movie, “Submission.” The movie co-stars Stanley Tucci. An award presentation and conversation followed the screening.

But it’s her debut as a director that’s also garnering attention for Sedgwick at the film festival. Her movie, “Story of a Girl,” is also screening at the DFF. It stars her husband and their daughter, Sosie Bacon.

The John Cassavetes Award was first handed out in 1989 to honor the spirit of Cassavetes, an actor, director and screenwriter. His widow, Gena Rowlands, helped establish the award. It’s presented at the Denver Film Festival every year. Past honorees include Steven Soderbergh, Vince Vaughn, Sean Penn, William H. Macy, Tim Robbins, Bill Pullman and Elliott Gould.

The Denver Film Festival is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. The festival runs through November 12.