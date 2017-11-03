2 long-time friends are now both mass shooting survivors; 1 from Columbine, 1 from Las Vegas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Some friendships are formed through fun, others through pain. The two women you meet in this story have had their fair share of both.

One month ago, 59 people died and more than 500 were injured at a mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas.

A Colorado victim is sharing her story about her experience that night.

And the person she is leaning on for help, knows all too well what it takes to heal.

Natalie Tysdal talks to two long-time friends in the video ... Crystal Miller was in the library when gunfire broke out at Columbine High School, and her good friend Christy Antonio was at the Jason Aldean concert in Las Vegas when the shooting started there.