Woman killed in shooting at Thornton Walmart identified

THORNTON, Colo. –A woman who was a victim of the shooting at a Thornton Walmart store that left three people dead has been identified.

Pamela Marques, 52 of Denver, was transported to an area hospital where she later died, her daughter confirmed.

On Wednesday just after 6 p.m., the Thornton Police Department said 47-year-old Scott Ostrem walked into the Walmart store at 9901 Grant St. and and “nonchalantly” began firing with a handgun.

Victor Vasquez, 26 of Denver, Carlos Moreno, 66 of Thornton, were pronounced dead at the scene. Marques was taken to a hospital but later was pronounced dead.

On Thursday morning, a SWAT team went into an apartment in unincorporated Adams County that was believed to be connected to Ostrem.

A citizen tip led police to the apartment. The SWAT team went into the apartment at 7121 Samuel Drive but Ostrem was not found.

Just before 8 a.m., the 2017 red, four-door Mitsubishi Mirage associated with Ostrem drove past the apartment complex.

Law enforcement quickly took off and followed the vehicle, stopping it at West 72nd Avenue and Federal Boulevard where Ostrem was apprehended without incident.