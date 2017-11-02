Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINTER WONDERLIGHTS

NOV 18, 2017 - JAN 7, 2018

Start off the holiday season at Loveland’s new Winter Wonderlights, a walkable holiday lighting attraction situated in the award-winning Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra.

This holiday lighting event is free and open to the public. Canned food donations to support the Larimer County Food Bank will be accepted nightly and will help feed families in need this holiday season.

Dates: Opens Saturday November 18, 2017 and runs through Sunday, January 7, 2018.

Hours: Open daily – 5-9 p.m.

http://www.visitlovelandco.org/winterwonderlights/