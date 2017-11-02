Suspect wanted in Thornton Walmart shooting identified

THORNTON, Colo. — The man wanted in connection to a shooting at a Walmart store in Thornton that left three people dead was identified on Thursday morning.

The Thornton Police Department said a nationwide extradition homicide warrant has been issued for 47-year-old Scott Ostrem.

He is described as a white man who was wearing a black jacket with maroon shirt and blue jeans.

He fled the scene in a 2017 red, four-door Mitsubishi Mirage with Colorado license plates 882-TQB.

Ostrem is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call a police tip line at 720-977-5069 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Police said Ostrem walked into the south doors at the Walmart located at 9900 Grant St. around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday and “nonchalantly” began firing.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead. Their names and ages have not been released.