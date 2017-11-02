Suspect in Thornton Walmart shooting apprehended

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The man wanted in the shooting at a Walmart store in Thornton that left three people dead was taken into custody on Thursday morning.

A SWAT team went into an apartment in unincorporated Adams County that was believed to be connected to 47-year-old Scott Ostrem, who was identified earlier Thursday as the man wanted in the shooting.

The SWAT team went into the apartment at 7121 Samuel Drive but Ostrem was not found.

Just before 8 a.m., the 2017 red, four-door Mitsubishi Mirage associated with Ostrem drove past the apartment complex.

Law enforcement quickly took off and followed the vehicle, stopping it at West 72nd Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

The Thornton Police Department said Ostrem walked into the south doors at the Walmart located at 9900 Grant St. around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday and “nonchalantly” began firing.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead. Their names and ages have not been released.