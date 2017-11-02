‘Soft targets’ like Walmart should think about hiring armed guards, security expert says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Colo. -- Walmart is American as Apple Pie.

On Wednesday night another American staple became the center of gun violence when police say a man walked in and randomly killed three people near the cash register.

Soft targets like a Walmart have been under threat of random attacks for years. They have few exits and usually hundreds of people are in side.

"Walmarts have greeters but no armed guards," said Grant Whitus, a security expert who was on a SWAT team that responded the day of the Columbine shooting.

"Any location where you have people close together is considered a soft target," Whitus said.

"My belief is these places, these locations where you are going to have a lot of patrons should hire an armed guard to protect them," he said.

If you are wondering what to do if you find yourself in a random shooting, Whitus advised running first and if necessary, fighting back.

But for this shooting inside the Walmart Wednesday night, Chris Short said he had no time to run.

"I couldn't run, I couldn't run fast enough," Short said.

While he hid under a nearby cash register and was scared, he said he was not surprised.

"The way things are going any more just seems like it's being an everyday thing," Short said.