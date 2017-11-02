× Restaurant Report Card: Denver’s most fined restaurants

DENVER — If you dine out in Denver, there’s a chance you’ve been to at least one of the places on the most fined restaurants list.

Food inspectors fine restaurants for repeat critical health code violations. The first fine is $250, but double that if inspectors find the same critical violation a third time.

Restaurant Report Card focuses on the three establishments that made the most fined list in Denver. You can see a list of the top 25 here.

Thai Chili and Sushi

The most fined location this year in Denver is Thai Chili and Sushi with $9,750 in fines. Inspectors snapped multiple pictures of violations. We stopped by the restaurant to take a look and see if they had corrected the serious health code violations. Fox 31’s Erika Gonzalez asked the restaurant owner if they had corrected the violations, but the owner told us he didn’t speak English and asked us to leave. Thai Chili is located at 16221 East 40th Avenue.

Tacos Rapidos

Denver inspectors cited the restaurant on West Evans Avenue $5,000 in fines. Health investigators have been at the restaurant a dozen times this year enforcing code to keep you safe. We stopped by the restaurant to check for violations, but an employee who did not speak English told us the manager was not there.

Ajuua #4

The 10th most fined restaurant racked up $4,000 in health code fines. The location on North Peoria is now closed.

