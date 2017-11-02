× Reservation and fee system at Conundrum Hot Springs starts Summer 2018

CONUNDRUM HOT SPRINGS – The White River National Forest Service is moving forward with Alternative 2 of the Maroon Bells –Snowmass Wilderness Overnight Visitor Use Management Plan. This means reservations and a $10 fee are required starting Summer 2018.

According to Forest Service data, annual overnight visitation to the Conundrum Hot Springs increased from roughly 1,400 people in 2006 to almost 5,500 people in 2015 (see graphic). That means on average you might encounter 250-300 people camped at the Hot Springs per night (see graphic). The busiest days are weekends (see graphic).

“We have finally arrived at a decision that will protect this beloved Wilderness area while ensuring recreational opportunities into the future,” said Karen Schroyer, District Ranger.

Back in June 2017 we told you about the human waste issues highlighted by the initial Forest Service Visitor Use Management Plan. In 2016, rangers found 273 incidences of unburied human waste, and they packed out 438 pounds of trash.

This is just the first of three phases to be implemented in the coming years. Phase 2 limits overnight camping along the Four Pass Loop. Phase 3 limits overnight camping at Capitol Lake. To make reservations visit Recreation.gov.