Police searching for man in connection to 1978 murder

DENVER — Denver police are searching for a man in connection with a 1978 murder that happened in Denver.

Police are searching for Shawn Winkler who is known to be homeless in the area of downtown Denver and South Broadway. Police say that this is a new development in a cold case.

Winkler was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and walks with a cane, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can remain anonymous and receive a reward up to $2,000.