× One shot and killed, two injured in shooting at Chicago Starbucks store

CHICAGO — Three people, including a 12-year-old boy, were shot on Chicago’s North Side.

Initial reports indicate two victims were injured while inside a Starbucks in the 4700 block of N. Broadway in the city’s Uptown neighborhood, WGN reported.

Police say the 12-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the groin and was taken to the hospital. An adult male was also wounded and self-transported to the hospital. Both of their conditions are unknown at this time.

A third male was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known.

No one is in custody.