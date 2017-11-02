No Walmart employees killed or injured in Thornton shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Colo. -- No Walmart employees were killed or injured in a shooting at a Supercenter on Wednesday night, the company said Thursday morning.

Police said the suspect walked into the south doors at the Walmart located at 9901 Grant St. about 6:10 p.m. and "nonchalantly" began firing.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead. Their names and ages have not been released.

A Walmart spokesman said all employees are accounted for and none suffered injuries.

"The entire Walmart family is deeply saddened by this tragic event," the company said in a statement. "Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to the families who lost loved ones and to all who were impacted by what took place.

"We are assisting law enforcement however we can and are referring all requests for information to them."

The suspect is described as a white man who was wearing a black jacket with maroon shirt and blue jeans. He fled the scene in a red, four-door Mitsubishi Mirage.

Anyone with information is asked to call a tip line that has been established at 720-977-5069 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.