Natural gas leak forces evacuations of some business near I-25 & Arapahoe

GREENWOOD VILLIAGE, Colo. – A natural gas leak forced evacuations of some businesses and caused road closures around Interstate 25 and Arapahoe Road on Thursday.

The leak was discovered around 12:40 p.m., Greenwood Village police said.

The businesses being evacuated were in the Arapahoe Marketplace Shopping Center located at East Arapahoe Road and South Yosemite Street.

Westbound Arapahoe Road is closed from Yosemite St. to Greenwood Plaza Blvd due to the cut natural gas line. 1 restaurant is evacuated. pic.twitter.com/EaebqPu2Wu — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) November 2, 2017

South Metro Fire Rescue said that the gas line was cut in front of the Torchy’s Tacos on East Arapahoe Road. Westbound Arapahoe is closed in the area.

Other businesses in the area include Chase Bank, Red Robin, Office Depot, and Sprouts Farmer’s Market.

Xcel Energy is also on the scene.