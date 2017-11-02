× Grandfather among 3 killed in Thornton Walmart shooting

THORNTON, Colo. — A second victim of the shooting at a Thornton Walmart store that left three people dead has been identified.

Carlos Moreno, 66 of Thornton, was killed during Wednesday night’s shooting, his employer said Thursday.

Moreno was a structural trades technician at Auraria Higher Education Center.

Auraria Higher Education Center said its employees were shaken up and did not have a statement other than confirming Moreno’s death.

“Carlos was a good husband, father, grandfather, cousin, friend, man,” Susie Lucero wrote. “I am blessed to have had you in my life.”

On Wednesday just after 6 p.m., the Thornton Police Department said 47-year-old Scott Ostrem walked into the Walmart store at 9901 Grant St. and and “nonchalantly” began firing with a handgun.

Moreno and Victor Vasquez, 26 of Denver, were pronounced dead at the scene. Pamela Marques, 52 of Denver, was taken to a hospital but later was pronounced dead.

On Thursday morning, a SWAT team went into an apartment in unincorporated Adams County that was believed to be connected to Ostrem.

A citizen tip led police to the apartment. The SWAT team went into the apartment at 7121 Samuel Drive but Ostrem was not found.

Just before 8 a.m., the 2017 red, four-door Mitsubishi Mirage associated with Ostrem drove past the apartment complex.

Law enforcement quickly took off and followed the vehicle, stopping it at West 72nd Avenue and Federal Boulevard where Ostrem was apprehended without incident.