First victim in Thornton Walmart shooting identified as father to 2 girls

THORNTON, Colo. — The first victim of the shooting at a Thornton Walmart store that left three people dead has been identified.

Victor Vasquez, a father to two girls, was one of the victims, his fiancee Alexis said Thursday.

On Wednesday just after 6 p.m., the Thornton Police Department said 47-year-old Scott Ostrem walked into the Walmart store at 9901 Grant St. and and “nonchalantly” began firing with a handgun.

Vasquez and another unidentified man were pronounced dead at the scene. An unidentified woman was taken to a hospital but later was pronounced dead.

On Thursday morning, a SWAT team went into an apartment in unincorporated Adams County that was believed to be connected to Ostrem.

A citizen tip led police to the apartment. The SWAT team went into the apartment at 7121 Samuel Drive but Ostrem was not found.

Just before 8 a.m., the 2017 red, four-door Mitsubishi Mirage associated with Ostrem drove past the apartment complex.

Law enforcement quickly took off and followed the vehicle, stopping it at West 72nd Avenue and Federal Boulevard where Ostrem was apprehended without incident.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Vasquez’s family.