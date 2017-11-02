× FBI announces one of largest drug trafficking ring busts in Colorado history

PUEBLO, Colo. — The FBI announced one of the largest drug trafficking take-downs in Colorado history.

The FBI called it a massive and historic seizure of heroin, all from within the city of Pueblo. The investigation started last December with a simple traffic stop by a Pueblo police officer.

“If you’re here to bring poison and violence into the community, hell is coming to breakfast,” said Bob Troyer, Acting U.S. Attorney.

Hell did descend on East Fourth Street in Pueblo, an area hit hard by drug abuse and crime.

“The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force began investigating criminal activity associated with various street gangs operating in Pueblo,” said Marc McCulloch with the FBI.

Roger Bujanda, Jesus Mercado Valdez, Gage Rael, Leonard Aragon and Daniel Vasquez were identified as major sources in the supply of heroin and all five were arrested.

“These were violent felons walking around in our neighborhoods, carrying automatic weapons, selling massive quantities of heroin and other illegal drugs,” said McCulloch.

Daniel Vasquez was the owner of the raided and now shuttered, Get Your Fix Auto Body where agents said Vasquez would fix your car and load you up with baggies of illegal drugs.

“This is poison, the things that you see in these pictures and that poison spawns violent crime,” said Pueblo Police Chief Troy Davenport.

Here’s what the task force said it seized in this case:

More than $500,000 cash

35 guns including a machine gun and several others that were stolen

Meth

Cocaine

60 pounds of heroin

“This amounts to approximately 40,000 user doses of heroin in the streets of Pueblo,” McCulloch said.

It is one of the largest drug trafficking take-downs in the history of Colorado, and Pueblo Police said it’s one step in making the streets safer.

“The one thing we don’t tolerate in communities like this is the poison of heroin and the violence of illegal gun use and possession,” said Troyer.

The five people named are under federal indictment. If convicted they face between five years to life in prison.

Law enforcement officers say they aren’t done yet.