Exclusive video of chase, arrest of Walmart shooting suspect captured by FOX31, Channel 2

THORNTON, Colo. -- When Thornton police chased and later arrested the suspect in the Walmart shooting on Thursday morning, FOX31 and Colorado's Own Channel 2 were the only news teams on scene.

Reporter Drew Engelbart and photographer Elliott Trimble captured the moment a SWAT team went into an apartment in unincorporated Adams County that was believed to be connected to 47-year-old Scott Ostrem, who was identified earlier Thursday as the man wanted in the shooting that left three people dead.

The SWAT team went into the apartment at 7121 Samuel Drive but Ostrem was not found. Just before 8 a.m., FOX31 and Channel 2 captured the 2017 red, four-door Mitsubishi Mirage associated with Ostrem drive past the apartment complex.

Our crew jumped in their vehicle and followed police as they chased the suspect's car before coming to stop at West 72nd Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

Engelbart and Trimble quickly jumped out and ran to the scene as police surrounded the suspect's vehicle. Live on FOX31 and Channel 2, Ostrem was arrested without incident.

Englebart said that as police arrested the suspect, there were people along the sidewalk cheering for police with one woman shouting at the suspect "You killed those people at Walmart, you deserve this."