Emergency doors slow to open at Walmart, some said after their escape

THORNTON, Colo. -- Some of the people FOX31 talked to who rushed out of the Walmart store in Thornton after they heard gunfire, said the emergency exits were locked, at least initially.

But but the Thornton fire marshal told us Walmart's fire exits are inspected every year and there was no evidence the doors were locked from the inside.

A spokesman for the National Fire Protection Association said many larger stores use what are called "delayed egress" ... locking doors ... which can take up to 30 seconds to open.

All of the people we talked to said the doors eventually opened.