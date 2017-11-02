Dry cold front to drop highs into 50s along Front Range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A cold front will drop high temperatures into the mid- to upper 50s in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins on Thursday.

Skies will start cloudy before breezy conditions bring sunshine across the Front Range.

It will remain windy in the mountains with gusts of 30-60 mph across the Continental Divide.

There could be a few snow showers over the northern mountains before it dies out in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s.

Snow and wind will return to the mountains this weekend, making for a wintry scene.

The forecast for Denver on Saturday is looking fabulous with a some sunshine, a little wind and temperatures in the 70s.

On Sunday, Denver is expecting more clouds along with cooler highs in the 50s with a slight chance for a rain shower.



