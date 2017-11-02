× Denver HS coach collected fees for players’ college recruiting exposure

DENVER — The deal pitched by Denver South High School head baseball coach, Paul Grubesic, to some families of his players was relatively simple: For a fee, a company called “Athletes for College” would help the high school players get noticed by college coaches.

Such attention, Grabesic wrote in his sales presentation, was a “can’t lose offer … if you are serious about getting your athletes to the next level.”

An extensive FOX31 Problem Solvers investigation, however, discovered Grubesic wasn’t fully transparent about his motivations to help student-athletes both locally and across the country.

It turns out Grubesic was acting both as the Rebels’ coach and as a commission-based “recruiting specialist” for Athletes for College. He got a referral fee in return for every student-athlete he signed up.

AFC is mainly a website which offers to post stats, highlight reels, and other promotional materials for high school athletes in exchange for $1,395.

Misty McNett and Oscar Chavez’ son started for the South baseball team under Grubesic both his junior and senior years.

They had never heard of AFC until coach “Paul” approached the family in early 2016.

During an interview last month in the FOX31 studios, we asked McNett her recollection of the “sales pitch.”

“The pitch was that he had this amazing program. He`d already been successful with a couple of other kids,” McNett said. “He guaranteed $15,000 a year in scholarship for him (my son) to play baseball, which was huge for us. We need all the help that we can get.”

Chavez told us, “He (Grubesic) almost pitched it to us like we almost couldn`t afford not to do it. It relieved us of some stress.”

The family provided FOX31 with a string of emails, text messages, contracts and instructions sent to them and another baseball team member’s family (who asked we not publicly identify them) from Grubesic.

In one 2016 email, the coach touted his personal successes with college recruiting exposure websites.

In another, he offered a guarantee in several variations:

“I send this to both families because this guarantee given to me by Athletes for College CEO Greg Eidschun is a “can’t lose” offer. I encourage you to act on this if your are serious about getting your athletes to the next level.

The email text continues: “Athletes for College is guaranteeing at least a $15k per year scholarship or your fee of $1395 will be returned for 2017 graduates or younger. Please remember, this opportunity is only offered to athletes that I feel can….

Be placed Have character and attitude that we feel are essential to succeed both on the field and in the classroom Most importantly have a skill set to compete in college

Let me know your thoughts on this incredible offer and guarantee

Respectfully

Coach Grubesic



Recruiting Specialist

Athletes for College”

If Grubesic mentioned he was getting paid by AFC, neither McNett or Chavez remember it.

They wrote a check to Athletes for College after the coach reportedly told them “I’ve already got coaches looking at your kids! We have to get this going!”

Although it seems McNett came to FOX31 with her complaint about AFC and Grubesic a year late, the truth was, until September of this year, McNett had hope her son would be offered a college baseball scholarship. When no offers came, and he headed off to college, hoping to “walk on” a team, McNett and Chavez remembered that “guarantee.” They wrote both Grubesic and AFC for a refund of their $1,395.

When AFC failed to respond, and Grubesic responded by telling them to contact AFC, that’s when red flags started going off.

McNett: It was push. Push. Push.

Reporter Chris Halsne: In retrospect, now it feels like a sales pitch.

McNett: Absolutely. Absolutely.

Halsne: But at the time though, it didn’t?

McNett: At the time, we felt that he really genuinely cared and really wanted see our kids get all these offers he was telling us he could help get.

“The thing that frustrated me the most, of the situation, is that because we trusted him … ” McNett also told Halsne. “ … We didn’t do the research we probably should have done before to maybe raise some red flags, but we truly trusted him and that’s where we feel like we were really taken advantage of because we thought he had the best interests of our son in mind and really we just feel like he did it for his own personal gain.”

Multiple AFC recruiters told FOX31 Problem Solvers AFC pays between $300-$400 as a finder`s fee for every athlete they signed up.

And according to records posted on AFC’s website (before it recently went “off-line”) Grubesic represented at least 14 high schoolers across the country in baseball, track, basketball, football and soccer in 2015 and 2016. In addition, records provided to FOX31 by parents show Grubesic acted on behalf of AFC in recruiting at least three players on his own team.

FOX31 attended Denver South High School’s last fall baseball game, then afterwards approached Coach Grubesic to get some answers.

Here is a partial transcript of the exchange:

Halsne: My name is Chris Halsne from the FOX31 Problem Solvers. We’ve had some complaints about your recruiting for Athletes for College.

Grubesic: It’s been exonerated by not only ‘CHASSA’ (Colorado High School Athletic Association or CHSAA), but also our staff. What I did was 100 percent what AFC asked me to do and if you want any further comments, I’d contact AFC.

Halsne: I’m more worried about a coach who might take money from parents – whose kid is on the team.

Grubesic: Well that didn’t happen. Didn’t happen. So that didn’t happen. There was no money given to Paul Grubesic. It was Athletes For College.

Halsne: But AFC pays you.

Grubesic: Um. At the time they did, but it had nothing in regards to what we were doing, so…

Halsne: If they (families who complained to FOX31 about AFC) didn’t cooperate or pay the money, it might affect their kids’ play?

Grubesic: That’s 100 percent. 100 percent not correct. That’s not what we are about. If someone feels that way I can’t tell somebody how to feel, but that is 100% incorrect. I stand by that. That’s not true. I appreciate where you’re coming from but I will stand by 100% that I did nothing in regards to effect anybody in the way you’re coming at me with it, so that’s where I’m at and the last thing I’m going to say about it.

Despite what Grubesic told FOX31, CHSAA didn’t “exonerate” him; rather it chastised him.

CHSAA Assistant Commissioner Burt Borgmann said he emailed Denver South Athletic Director Adam Kelsey earlier this year and warned DPS Grubesic accepting money from a college recruiting-site company appeared to be a “major conflict of interest.”

Borgmann told FOX31 he was assured Denver South had given Grubesic a directive to either quit AFC recruiting or quit coaching the baseball team and that Grubesic had chosen to stop recruiting.

Borgmann declined an on-camera interview with FOX31, but told Halsne CHSAA would discuss if its rules and regulations needed to address a coach earning side money for helping guide high school athletes to a company tied to college recruiting.

Denver Public Schools, so far, has not commented on our investigation or addressed what it knew about Grubesic’s recruiting for AFC or when it knew about it.

On October 13, the FOX31 Problem Solvers filed a Colorado Open Records Request, asking DPS for all emails concerning “Grubesic” and “Athletes for College.”

After some initial research, DPS told us it had 192 records responsive to our request. However, the majority of records have not yet been released as staff continues “redactions.”

Late Thursday, DPS released the following statement:

At a spring 2016 meeting with baseball coach Paul Grubesic and a parent, South High School Athletic Director Adam Kelsey was made aware that Mr. Grubesic had a second job working with the Athletes for College recruiting service. This was potentially a conflict of interest due to its involvement with promoting athletic scholarships for South students in return for a fee. After that meeting, Kelsey informed Grubesic that his association with Athletes for College conflicted with his obligations as head baseball coach and gave Grubesic a choice, end his relationship with Athletes for College or end his relationship with South. Mr. Grubesic chose to end his relationship with Athletes for College.

As for the company Athletes for College, its website went blank last week, in the midst of our investigation. Our calls and emails to the company went unanswered.

According to an email sent to McNett from Grubesic, AFC was “run by a former first round choice of the Cincinnati Reds – Greg Eidschun. He also has scouting credentials with the Detroit Tigers and Colorado Rockies.”

Eidschun is currently the athletic director and head baseball coach for Piedmont College in Georgia. His resume states he “served as president of Athletes for College.” His status with AFC remains unclear, however. Eidschun did not respond to our attempt to get more information.

According to the Better Business Bureau, AFC is a corporation registered in California, but the California Secretary of State told us, AFC doesn’t appear to have any active licenses to do business.

When FOX31 contacted the Colorado Attorney General in regards to Athletes for College, we received the following reply:

“In regards to your question about Athletes for College, in general our office does not provide details about, or confirmation of, consumer complaints. Doing so could potentially hinder investigative efforts, or may unduly harm a business when a complaint is found inaccurate or not actionable. We take all complaints seriously, and when an investigation determines that a company has violated consumer protection laws, we take appropriate action. If a case against a company or individual is filed in court by our office, that information will be publicly available.”