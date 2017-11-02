Colorado World War II veteran shares story about time in infamous POW camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- These days 97-year-old Hank Cornellisson is taking it easy.

Deservedly so, he's lived a very long and full life. But that life was almost cut short during World War II.

Not by a bomb or a bullet, but by man known as the bird. "He would say look me in the eye. You don't look me in the eye. Some days he would want you to look him in the eye and talk to him and some you're not supposed to look at him like that," explained Cornellisson.

If you didn't look at the bird just right, you knew what was coming, "You know what a dowel rod is, about 3 to 4 feet long, and he would give you a couple raps on the head. That's where I got a Purple Heart, he hit me hard enough to give blood."

Cornellisson joined the Army Air Corps in 1939 and became a flight line mechanic for the B-10 bomber.

The Philippines sounded like good duty. It was, for a while, until he was captured by Japanese imperial forces.

Cornellisson was put on the infamous Japanese hell ship Tottori Maru and was eventually taken to Kawasaki number seven POW camp, and face-to-face with Corporal Mutsuhiro Watanabe, aka, the bird.

The infamous POW camp is portrayed in the 2014 Hollywood movie "Unbroken"

How did anybody survive the bird? "A lot of us didn't. We had what we called the death WARD, and they would get so bad that they couldn't eat, and one camp we had, the death WARD, and just put them in there and we'd died."

Cornellisson did not say "they died", he said "we died."

A part of him died in that war. But he carried on, raised a family, and now, is just taking it easy.

