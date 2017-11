Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Denver Film Festival (November 1-12, 2017) is the largest premier film celebration in the Rocky Mountain Region.

We had special guests from the film “Walden: Life in the Woods.” The feature was actually filmed in Colorado. And one of the main actors and the director are from Colorado as well.

Check out more information at

https://denverfilmfestival.denverfilm.org/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMI95TAztGd1wIVDIB-Ch2x1gnEEAAYASAAEgJlofD_BwE