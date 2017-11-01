Man who killed University of Utah student officially named suspect in Golden murder

GOLDEN, Colo. – Two suspects arrested Tuesday in connection to the murder of a University of Utah student have been named suspects in the murder of a Golden man.

Austin Boutain, 24, and his wife, 23-year old Kathleen Elizabeth Rose Boutain have been confirmed as suspects in the murder of 63-year old Mitchell Bradford Ingle, Golden police said on Wednesday.

Police said that the victim and the suspects recently met but did not have a long-term relationship.

Both suspects are currently being held in a Salt Lake City jail after police believe Austin Boutain fatally shot 23-year-old student ChenWei Guo on Monday night at the University of Utah.

Boutain was booked Tuesday into the Salt Lake County jail on suspicion of aggravated murder, robbery and other charges as police traced the cross-country movements of the longtime criminal who was recently paroled from an Alabama prison. No attorney has been listed for him.

The booking records say Boutain told police he recently stole three guns from a home in Colorado. He said he hid a .44-caliber Ruger handgun used to shoot Guo in a crevice of a brick wall near the Salt Lake City homeless shelter, but when he returned it was gone.

He traded a second gun, a .38-caliber Smith and Wesson, for an ounce of marijuana, the jail documents state. The third, a rifle, was found by police at a makeshift camp were he’d been living near the university.

Police would not immediately say whether the weapons were taken from the home of Mitchell Ingle, a 63-year-old Golden, Colorado, man who was found dead Tuesday in his trailer.

Boutain and his wife were wanted for questioning in his death. Police have said they took Ingle’s pickup truck.

Boutain has a rap sheet that includes drug, car theft and weapons charges in Minnesota and Alabama dating back to his days as a juvenile.

He was paroled in May after serving a year and a half in an Alabama prison for being a convicted sex offender and failing to report his whereabouts to police.

His parole was transferred this spring to Wisconsin, where he has family, but he skipped and a warrant for his arrest was issued Aug. 31, about a week after he last checked in with his parole agent, according to authorities.

Boutain was arrested Tuesday after a Salt Lake City librarian spotted him at a library several miles from Red Butte Canyon, a rugged area near campus where Guo was found with his car.

Police say Guo, a devout Mormon from Beijing, was in the area popular with hikers with his friend when they encountered Boutain, who’d been staying in the makeshift camp with his wife in the canyon.

Kathleen Boutain went to campus Monday to report an assault by her husband. She was taken into custody on unrelated drug and theft charges.