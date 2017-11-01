× The Wolfpack Ninja Tour

The Wolfpack Ninja Tour is dedicated to getting you and your family healthy through the sport of obstacle racing. Enjoy trying the many obstacles that have made ninjas famous and learn from the ninjas themselves in small classes for the kids! Obstacles range in difficulty so all skill levels may enjoy them. Qualify for a shot to race against the pros and earn prize money and swag! Come meet all the superstars and give your kids an experience that will shape them and motivate them for years to come. This is a three-day weekend event and there will be waves of competitors and classes with top ninjas! Imagine Joe Moravsky or Jessie Graff teaching your kids how to be ninjas! Kids/families are welcome to come play on the kid-sized obstacles. You also have to come back to watch the Wolfpack Ninja Tour finals on Finals Night! Who will win the competition, the glory and the money?

What: Wolfpack Ninja Tour

Where: Budweiser Events Center, 5290 Arena Cir, Loveland, CO 80538

When: November 3rd – 5th, 2017

For more information or to purchase tickets: www.ninjatour.com