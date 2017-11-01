The phenomena of ‘orbs’ in photos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There's a certain phenomena that's been popping up in photos for decades and many people believe it's the result of a ghostly effect.

We're talking about 'orbs' discovered in photos. 'Orbs' are little circular blurs. Some think they're spirits, while others believe they're just dust molecules.

FOX31 looked into 'orbs' by talking with two separate groups of paranormal investigators. To learn more about what they said, select 'play' on the video above and watch Kevin Torres' report. If you have a story idea for Kevin, message Kevin Torres on Facebook.