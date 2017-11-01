‘The doors weren’t opening’: Man describes chaos trying to escape Walmart shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Colo. -- A man inside the Thornton Walmart when a gunman killed three people said the doors wouldn't open he tried to exit the store.

"I was one of the first people there and for some reason these doors weren't opening. I was pushing on them, pushing on them," Marcus Smith said. "Another dude comes up and tries pushing on them and they wouldn't open."

As the group of people tried to open the door, others began screaming.

"Then a few seconds later you just hear people running right to the exit yelling, 'He's got a gun! HE'S GOT A GUN!' Screaming and screaming," Smith said.

Smith said he was scared for his life as he was in a large group of people trying to exit the building and feared the gunman would come after them.

"My biggest fear is we're all bunched up there and this guy, who knows where he is, could come and just starting shooting people," Smith said.

"Finally we just keeping pushing the door and it opens up - I have my daughter in my arms and we run out of the door."

The shooting happened at the Walmart located at 9900 Grant Street around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening.