Strong winds to ramp up temperatures, fire danger

DENVER -- Downsloping winds gusted to near 100 mph in the mountains and foothills on Wednesday morning and will continue throughout the day.

High winds will blow across the Continental Divide from Loveland and Arapahoe Basin ski areas, through Berthoud Pass and north through the Indian Peaks and Rocky Mountain National Park.

High-profile vehicles were not allowed in both directions of Interstate 70 between Idaho Springs and the Eisenhower Tunnel.

Travel will also be impacted on U.S. 40 over Berthoud Pass and the Peak to Peak Highway.

A peak wind gust of 96 mph was recorded in Georgetown, with other strong gusts recorded on Berthoud Pass (84 mph), Monarch Pass (80 mph), Gold Hill (78 mph), Nederland (69 mph) and Estes Park (60 mph).

Lighter wind gusts will dive into Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins, warming temperatures into the low 70s by Wednesday afternoon.

Skies will stay mostly sunny with some wave clouds.

With warm temperatures, high winds and low humidity, there is an elevated fire danger. Winds will diminish on Wednesday night.

A cold front will move in Thursday with high temperatures falling into the 50s across the Front Range.

A new storm system will hit the mountains with snow and wind this weekend. It will remain dry and breezy across the Front Range on Saturday with highs in the low 70s.

The cold front hits Denver on Sunday, dropping temperatures into the 50s with a 10 percent chance of a rain shower.

