Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're looking for a spooky, adult treat we have the perfect Halloween cocktails for you. The Nickel’s Sam Unger was here to show us how to make White Russian’s featuring your favorite Halloween inspired cereals.

If you have questions about the bottomless bar car brunch or about the Nickel, call 720-889-2128 or check out their website, the nickeldenver.com.