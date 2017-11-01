Should Denver open a legal facility to get high?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- In September, FOX31 and Channel 2 profiled the movement to open Safe Injection Sites in the City of Denver.

Now a key state committee has endorsed the proposal.

This week, Colorado's Opioid and Other Substance Use Disorders Interim Study Committee endorsed the idea of Denver Opening a Safe Injection Site within the city.

The idea behind the facility is that addiction is so rampant, a safe facility may prevent overdoses and deaths.

"People are dying on the streets of Denver," State Rep. Brittany Pettersen (D-Lakewood).

"Health professionals can oversee people who are using heroin and ensure they don't die of an overdose," Pettersen said.

According to Denver City Council President Albus Brooks, taxpayer dollars would not be used to open the facility if approved by Council.

Official cost estimates are still in flux, however a study in Journal of Drug Issues says a facility in San Francisco would cost at least $2.6 million a year to operate.

However the study also suggests it would save over $6.1 million a year do to fewer 911 calls, deaths, and HIV diseases.

But the plan is drawing some skeptics.

State Representative Justin Everett (R-Littleton) says he would not support any taxpayer resources going to such facilities.

"Why would we use taxpayer dollars to have people destroy their bodies," Everett said.

The measure still would require approval by the entire General Assembly next year.

Then Denver's City Council could take steps to open up the facility if they so choose.