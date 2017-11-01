‘Run, hide, fight’: Security expert shares tips on what to do if you’re in a shooting situation

THORNTON, Colo. — Following a shooting at a Thornton Walmart that left three people dead, a security expert tells us what you should do if you’re ever in a situation like that.

“Have a plan, definitely have a plan,” Chris Love, owner of Level 9 Combat Systems said.

“Homeland Security says run, hide, fight,” Love said. “First thing you do is run. If you can get out, do that. If you can’t run, hide. Get behind something that will protect you.”

“If you can’t do that, fight back. Maybe it’s your turn to take on the attacker and hopefully stop it before it gets worse.”

With situations like this becoming more and more common, Love says the best advice is to get in a class where you can learn how to defend yourself and others.

“Get in a class. Learn what to do what not to do and then put together a plan,” Love said. “Talk with your kids. Talk with your family about what could happen and what their reaction should be.”

“Run through scenarios in your head,” Love said. “Talk to your family. If something happens, what are you going to do?”

But first and foremost, Love says you should always run, if that is an option.

“Running away is the best thing to do if you can do that. Go for the exit,” Love said. “Of course there could be other situations where people are planted outside to take out those running out. That’s not something you’re going to know though.”

For more information on how to respond in a shooting situation visit Homeland Security’s website.