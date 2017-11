DENVER — East High School was placed on modified lockdown on Wednesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

Officers were investigating a report of a possible weapon on campus at 1600 City Park Esplanade, near East Colfax Avenue and Elizabeth Street.

Officials did not elaborate or say where they were looking, but at 10:45 a.m., police said no weapon was found and the modified lockdown was lifted.

There was a large police presence at the school for the investigation.