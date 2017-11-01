Pit Liquor: Colorado inventors make whiskey-based deodorant

LOVELAND, Colo. – A Colorado couple has introduced a new deodorant made with whiskey.

Erica and Jason Feucht of Loveland launched a Kickstarter this week for their all-natural, booze-based underarm deodorant called Pit Liquor.

The product comes in three different varieties: Whiskey Lavender, Whiskey Vanilla, and Whiskey Black Pepper. The makers say the alcohol kills the bacteria in your smelly armpits.

Although it’s made with real whiskey, the brand promises you won’t actually smell like you’ve been at the bar all day. And no, you can’t drink it and you can’t get drunk from it, the company says.

The company says that it’s similar to hand sanitizer when you smell it initially, but then it goes away.

“We had it tested by people who are in the Navy, teachers, businessmen, yoga teachers, runners, desk jockeys, artists, policemen, and moms and dads,” the Feucht’s wrote. “No one complained about the smell.”

The couple came up with the product when Erica Feucht was pregnant with their first child.

“We formulated this deodorant while I was pregnant and we could no longer stand the toxic slurry of regular deodorant or the inaction of many natural deodorants,” the Feucht’s wrote on the page.

“So I challenged him to come up with something that worked. In a moment of desperation, I threw some hand sanitizer on my pits, and viola! An idea was born,” they wrote on the page.

Pit Liquor hitting the books. Went to the Loveland free library. #pitliquor A post shared by Erica Feucht (@pitliquor) on Oct 22, 2017 at 7:12am PDT

The couple is hoping to rise $12,000 by Nov. 22. In just a few days, they have already raised over $8,200.

The couple tells the Loveland Reporter Herald that even if they don’t meet their Kickstarter goal, they will continue to find other ways to fund the project.

“Single Shot” 1-ounce bottles of sprayable Pit Liquor are available for a pledge of $7 with an estimated February 2018 delivery date. You can also get larger bottles if you want to pledge more.