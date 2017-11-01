One killed, one injured in 2-vehicle Boulder County crash

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — At least one person died in a two-vehicle crash in Boulder County on Wednesday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

A 24-year-old man was pronounced dead at the crash scene at the intersection of U.S. 287 and Arapahoe Road in east Boulder County.

A 46-year-old woman was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The crash happened about 5 a.m., and involved a 2012 Honda and a 2017 Mitsubishi, the Colorado State patrol said.

U.S. 287 was closed at Arapahoe Road and Arapahoe Road was closed in both directions as crews investigated and cleared the crash.

The name of the man who died was not released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but the Colorado State Patrol said it did not appear drugs or alcohol were a factor.