× Giving old dogs new homes

DENVER — Each year, more than 6 million pets end up in U.S. animal shelters, according to the ASPCA.

While many of them find forever homes, a good percentage don’t. Out of that number, many are considered older animals.

“I think older dogs are really remarkable in that they have a lot of love to give,” said Sophiane Nacer. “They might not be with you for a long time, but that time is quality time”.

Nacer and her mother, Rebecca Shattuck, created the non-profit organization ‘Cayleb’s Kindred Senior Dog Rescue‘.

The organization has been around for 5 years. It takes senior dogs on shelters’ euthanization lists and places them in hospice, foster or forever homes. So far they’ve helped about 85 pets.

“I don’t think anyone was doing it in Colorado and we felt like there was a need there,” said Shattuck.

To learn more about the organization, select ‘play’ on the video above to watch Kevin Torres’ Unique 2 Colorado series. If you have a story idea that’s Unique 2 Colorado, message Kevin Torres on Facebook.