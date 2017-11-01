Get ready to turn your clocks back this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's time to turn your clocks back.

Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, Nov. 5 - meaning when the clock strikes 2 a.m., we'll be "falling back" an hour to 1 a.m.

For morning people, that means there will be an extra hour of sunlight in the morning. However, that also means your evening commute may be in the dark.

Americans, except for those in Arizona, Hawaii, and a few territories, participate in the practice, which is meant to reduce electricity usage by extending daylight hours.

Despite being practiced by many, lawmakers in several states are increasingly trying to avoid the time change, claiming it is unnecessary.

Daylight Saving Time occurs twice a year where we change our clocks forward an hour in the spring and back an hour in the fall.

Below are fast facts about the twice-yearly time change: