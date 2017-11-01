‘Everyone was running’: Witnesses describe scene inside Thornton Walmart when shooting occurred

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Colo. -- Two people were killed and one injured in a shooting at a Walmart in Thornton on Wednesday night, according to Thornton police.

People inside the Walmart at the time of the shooting described being scared and in shock when the shots rang out.

"I didn’t see it but I heard it shots fired so I grabbed my young boy and my wife and tried running out as fast as we could," one man who was inside the store said emotionally. "It seemed like we were running slow but we were hauling out of there."

"It sounded like it was about 50 feet away from me," he said. "It was a scary feeling you can't explain."

Employees inside the store described hiding in a back room, under a table for about five to ten minutes before running out a back door.

Another man inside the door said that he was in disbelief when he heard it.

"I heard about 5 to 6 gunshots," the man said. "It sounded like an M-80 that went off. I thought maybe this was a prank. We heard 3 more shots and we knew we had to get out as soon as possible."

"Everyone was running toward an exit. All fire exits were easily accessible. It was a scary experience."

A friend of an employee told reporters that she was near the deli section and said the shooter was by the entrance near the deli.

"She told me she heard a couple gunshots go off and she hit the ground.," She sounded frantic, she heard people screaming for their families and kids, people telling people to move. She tried to get out as fast as she could."

Virginia Samora, who's 15-year-old son was inside the store at the time, said her son texted her while his phone was on low battery.

"He said 'I’m at 1 percent mom my battery is ready to die but there’s a shooter here at Walmart, if anything happens to me I love you guys' and he pulled his friend out the side entrance."

Another man, Marcus Smith, who was inside the store at the time said that the doors weren't opening when he tried to get out.

"I was one of the first people there and for some reason these doors weren't opening. I was pushing on them, pushing on them," Smith said. "Another dude comes up and tries pushing on them and they wouldn't open."

"Then a few seconds later you just hear people running right to the exit yelling, 'He's got a gun! HE'S GOT A GUN!' Screaming and screaming and my biggest fear is we're all bunched up there and this guy, who knows where he is, could come and just starting shooting people," Smith said.

"Finally we just keeping pushing the door and it opens up - I have my daughter in my arms and we run out of the door."