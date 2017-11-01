× Denver Film Festival kicks off 40th year with red carpet event

DENVER — For 12 days in November, the Mile High City turns into Hollywood – with film premieres, paparazzi and movie stars walking the red carpet. It’s the annual Denver Film Festival, kicking off its 40th annual event tonight at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in downtown Denver.

The festival kicks off with a screening of the movie “Lady Bird,” a coming-of-age comedy directed by Greta Gerwig.

Among the celebrities confirmed to appear at this year’s festival are Aaron Sorkin and Kyra Sedgwick. Sorkin, who wrote “The West Wing” and “The Social Network,” will attend a premiere of his directorial debut, “Molly’s Game,” on November 9. It’s the story of a woman from Colorado named Molly Bloom, who ran an infamous (and illegal) high-stakes poker game for some of the biggest stars in Hollywood before it was brought down in an FBI sting. Sorkin will receive the 2017 Career Achievement Award from the Denver Film Festival.

Sedgwick, the Emmy-winning star of “The Closer,” will accept the John Cassavetes Award at the festival. She’ll appear Friday night at a screening of “Submission.” She’s also making her directorial debut with “Story of a Girl,” a film that features performances from her husband, actor Kevin Bacon, and their daughter Sosie Bacon.

Be sure to join us for our half-hour special about the festival. It’s called “Inside the Denver Film Festival,” and it airs November 11 at 8pm on our sister station, Colorado’s Own Channel 2.

The Denver Film Festival runs through November 12. For tickets to movie screenings and red carpet events, click here.