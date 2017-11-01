Illinois man charged with killing mother after dismembered body found in lagoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELGIN, Ill. -- An Illinois man faces charges for allegedly killing his 76-year-old mother and dumping her dismembered body after an argument over loud music.

According to WGN, Brian Peck, 55, faces a first-degree murder charge as well as charges related to dismemberment and concealing a body.

He appeared in court Tuesday and showed little emotion.

“I put her in the bathtub and hacked her up,” Brian Peck allegedly told police.

He was his mother’s only child and he lived in her basement. On Tuesday, a judge called him an extreme threat to the public.

Peck told police on Friday that his mother, Gail Peck, had taken the dog for a walk and the dog had returned home without her.

Police conducted a thorough search of the area, including using a drone and helicopter. Many local residents also helped look for Gail Peck.

Days later, prosecutors said Peck admitted to stomping on his mother and killing her early Wednesday morning after they got in a fight.

He then put her body in the bathtub, chopped her up and made two trips to Chicago to dump her body in Montrose Harbor and Diversey Harbor. Records confirm his story.

Prosecutors said he initially denied killing his mother, saying she fell and cut her knee.

But once they told him they had him on video buying cleaning supplies, luggage and tarps, he confessed.

He said he had wanted to put her body in the freezer but when he tried to make room for it, he hacked into the Freon.

That’s when he decided to dump her in the lake. Police found blood all over the victim’s bedroom.

“The defendant said he realized his mother was dead, put her in the bathtub and hacked her up and severed with hand saw that was found,” said Maria McCarthy, assistant state’s attorney.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the incident was brought on in part by complaints about loud music and "playing Jimi Hendrix music too loudly."

This weekend, fishermen found duffel bags filled with body parts in the Lincoln Park lagoon. Investigators eventually discovered that those remains were those of Gail Peck. WGN first reported this connection on Monday.

A source close to the investigation said a relative said a scar found on the dismembered torso of the remains matched Gail Peck.

Late Tuesday morning, Elgin police said they were searching for evidence related to the case in Lake Michigan near Montrose Harbor.

Last year, there was a domestic violence case against Brian Peck. He hit his mom in the face and strangled her twice. He picked her up off the ground by her neck. He told her back then he was going to kill her.

Peck will remain in custody. He is due back in court Nov. 17.