Brock Osweiler replaces Trevor Siemian as Broncos’ starting quarterback

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Brock Osweiler will replace Trevor Siemian as the Broncos’ starting quarterback when the team plays at Philadelphia on Sunday.

Coach Vance Joseph told the team about the switch at a team meeting on Wednesday morning.

The Broncos are 3-4 and on a three-game losing streak heading into the game against the Eagles. They are below .500 for the first time since 2012.

Siemian threw three interceptions in a 29-19 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. He has nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season.

Speculation about a possible switch grew Tuesday when general manager John Elway said the move was “under evaluation.”

“I think it’s fair to say that right now, everything is being discussed,” Joseph said Tuesday. “When you watch Trevor, he made three horrific decisions, but he had 20 other plays that were good.

“In the end, it’s about results. It’s not about how he’s played. It’s the end result that we’re not getting.”

Osweiler was a second-round draft pick by the Broncos in 2012 and backed up Peyton Manning.

He started seven games in the 2015 season when Manning was injured, going 5-2 before being benched at halftime of the regular-season finale.

The Broncos went on to win Super Bowl 50 that season, then Osweiler left to sign a free agent contract with the Houston Texans and Siemian won the starting job in training camp.

Osweiler flopped in Houston in 2016 and was traded to the Cleveland Browns earlier this year before being cut. The Broncos signed him to be their backup before the season started.

Siemian beat out 2015 first-round draft pick Paxton Lynch in training camp to win the starting job for the second year in a row.

Osweiler has appeared in one game this season, completing 2 of 4 passes for 18 yards in the game against the New York Giants after Siemian got injured.